Hyster-Yale (HY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Hyster-Yale (HY) ended the recent trading session at $31.18, demonstrating a -4.68% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

Shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts witnessed a loss of 0.82% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 3.18%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hyster-Yale in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.2, marking a 181.63% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $916.43 million, down 14.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -110.36% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Hyster-Yale is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

