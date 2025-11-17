Hyster-Yale (HY) Price Target Decreased by 27.00% to 37.23

The average one-year price target for Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) has been revised to $37.23 / share. This is a decrease of 27.00% from the prior estimate of $51.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.63% from the latest reported closing price of $28.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyster-Yale. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HY is 0.06%, an increase of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 10,136K shares. The put/call ratio of HY is 2.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 846K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 10.59% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 355K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 5.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 313K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Valueworks holds 300K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 17.97% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 296K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HY by 6.83% over the last quarter.

