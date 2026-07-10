Hyster-Yale (HY) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Hyster-Yale (HY) closed at $32.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.84% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had lost 9.22% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$2.05, reflecting a 1364.29% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $804.62 million, down 15.89% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.75 per share and a revenue of $3.53 billion, representing changes of -53.63% and -6.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hyster-Yale is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.