Hyster-Yale (HY) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Hyster-Yale (HY) standing at $78.14, reflecting a +1.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.03%.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts's stock has climbed by 11.73% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.28, marking a 3.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.08 billion, showing a 0.93% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.30 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.64% and +3.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Hyster-Yale is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Hyster-Yale is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.45 of its industry.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

