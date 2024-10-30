Hyster-Yale (HY) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Hyster-Yale (HY) reached $64.36, with a +0.02% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts's stock has climbed by 2.63% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.97, reflecting a 4.37% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.06 billion, indicating a 5.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.69 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, indicating changes of +33.84% and +6.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hyster-Yale is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Hyster-Yale's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.85.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

