Hyster-Yale (HY) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Hyster-Yale (HY) closed the most recent trading day at $75.70, moving +1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts's stock has climbed by 4.82% in the past month, exceeding the Industrial Products sector's gain of 3.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.28, marking a 3.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.08 billion, down 0.93% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.30 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion, indicating changes of +14.64% and +3.42%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Hyster-Yale presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hyster-Yale currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.51.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.