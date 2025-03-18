Hyster-Yale (HY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Hyster-Yale (HY) reached $45.09, with a +0.31% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had lost 14.9% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hyster-Yale in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.47, indicating an 83.96% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $947.8 million, indicating a 10.29% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.05 per share and a revenue of $3.91 billion, demonstrating changes of -77.17% and -9.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Hyster-Yale. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 62.06% lower. As of now, Hyster-Yale holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Hyster-Yale is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.98. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.44.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

