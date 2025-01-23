Hyster-Yale (HY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Hyster-Yale (HY) closed at $53.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had gained 5.74% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, down 3.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.02 billion, down 0.48% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hyster-Yale. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Hyster-Yale presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hyster-Yale is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.08 for its industry.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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