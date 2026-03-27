Hyster-Yale (HY) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Hyster-Yale (HY) closed the most recent trading day at $32.23, moving -2.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had lost 13.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 9.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.9, reflecting a 487.76% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $878.12 million, showing a 3.55% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.95 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.94% and -1.57%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hyster-Yale. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 134.94% decrease. Right now, Hyster-Yale possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.