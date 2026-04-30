Hyster-Yale (HY) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Hyster-Yale (HY) closed the most recent trading day at $39.47, moving +2.95% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.89%.

The stock of maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts has risen by 15.83% in the past month, leading the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$1.9, indicating a 487.76% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $878.12 million, down 3.55% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.95 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion, indicating changes of -8.94% and -1.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Hyster-Yale holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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