Hyster-Yale (HY) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Hyster-Yale (HY) closed at $36.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.73% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had gained 8.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 3.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hyster-Yale in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.9, down 487.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $878.12 million, indicating a 3.55% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.95 per share and a revenue of $3.71 billion, indicating changes of -8.94% and -1.57%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hyster-Yale is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.