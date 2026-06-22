Hyster-Yale (HY) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Hyster-Yale (HY) was down 1.93% at $38.54. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had gained 16% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 10.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.02%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$2.05, indicating a 1364.29% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $804.62 million, down 15.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$2.75 per share and a revenue of $3.53 billion, demonstrating changes of -53.63% and -6.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hyster-Yale. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Hyster-Yale presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.