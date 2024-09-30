Hyster-Yale (HY) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Hyster-Yale (HY) standing at $63.77, reflecting a +0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts's stock has climbed by 1.22% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 6.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hyster-Yale will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.97, reflecting a 4.37% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.06 billion, indicating a 5.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.69 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, signifying shifts of +33.84% and +6.05%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hyster-Yale is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Hyster-Yale is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.58. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.19.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

