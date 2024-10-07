Hyster-Yale (HY) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Hyster-Yale (HY) closed the latest trading day at $66.54, indicating a +1.25% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts have appreciated by 14.41% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.97, showcasing a 4.37% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.06 billion, showing a 5.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.69 per share and a revenue of $4.37 billion, indicating changes of +33.84% and +6.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Hyster-Yale possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Hyster-Yale is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.78. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.43.

The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

