News & Insights

Stocks

Hyster-Yale Expands Board with New Appointment

November 15, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( (HY) ) has shared an update.

Hyster-Yale, Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Ann O’Hara, an accomplished leader from Huhtamaki OYJ, as its newest member. With a strong background in chemical engineering and business, Ms. O’Hara brings valuable expertise to the company, taking roles on the Audit Review and Planning Advisory Committees. This strategic move aligns with Hyster-Yale’s commitment to strengthening its leadership amid evolving market dynamics.

Learn more about HY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.