Hyster-Yale Expands Board with New Appointment

Hyster-Yale, Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors by appointing Ann O’Hara, an accomplished leader from Huhtamaki OYJ, as its newest member. With a strong background in chemical engineering and business, Ms. O’Hara brings valuable expertise to the company, taking roles on the Audit Review and Planning Advisory Committees. This strategic move aligns with Hyster-Yale’s commitment to strengthening its leadership amid evolving market dynamics.

