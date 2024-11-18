Hyster-Yale To Buy Back Up To $50 Mln Of Shares

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) Monday said its Board has authorized share buyback of up to $50 million of shares or 1.5 million shares, whichever comes first.

"The Board of Directors' approval of this stock repurchase program reflects confidence in the Company's balance sheet and business outlook," said Rajiv K. Prasad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyster-Yale.

The company also said that based on certain factors it will decide on the timing and amount of buyback, which will expire by November 2027.

