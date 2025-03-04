Hyster Expands High-Capacity Electric Forklift Lineup with J230-400XD Series for Heavy-Duty Applications

Hyster expands its electric forklift lineup with the J230-400XD series, offering high-capacity zero-emission solutions for heavy-duty applications.

Hyster has announced an expanded range of high-capacity electric forklifts, the J230-400XD series, designed for heavy-duty applications and featuring integrated lithium-ion battery power. This series provides a zero-emission alternative to traditional internal combustion engines while maintaining robust performance and energy efficiency, with load capacities ranging from 23,000 to 40,000 pounds. The trucks are customizable with different battery sizes and are compatible with common charging infrastructure, enabling easy transition for operations aiming to reduce their carbon footprint. Key features include an onboard Battery Management System for monitoring battery health, several performance modes for energy efficiency, and ergonomic designs for operator comfort. Hyster emphasizes its commitment to offering practical electric solutions that meet varying operational needs while ensuring a competitive total cost of ownership.

Potential Positives

Introduction of an expanded lineup of high-capacity electric forklifts enhances Hyster's product offerings in the heavy-duty market.

Integrated lithium-ion battery power provides a zero-emission alternative to traditional internal combustion engine power, aligning with sustainability trends.

Range of configurations and battery sizes allows customization for various applications, potentially appealing to a broader customer base.

Incorporation of Combined Charging System (CCS) standard promotes cost-effective charging solutions and increases compatibility with existing infrastructure.

Potential Negatives

Despite announcing a new product line, there is no mention of any specific market demand or existing customer interest for the high-capacity electric forklifts, which raises questions about the timing and viability of the launch.

The press release does not provide any competitive analysis, making it unclear how the new electric forklift series compares to alternatives in the market, particularly as the industry increasingly shifts toward electric solutions.

While the new series offers benefits for decarbonization, there is no mention of the challenges or costs associated with transitioning current customers from internal combustion engine models to electric, which could impact current sales and customer satisfaction.

FAQ

What are the key features of the Hyster J230-400XD series?

The J230-400XD series features integrated lithium-ion batteries, adjustable configurations, and a robust design suitable for heavy-duty applications.

What is the load capacity range for Hyster's electric forklifts?

The Hyster J230-400XD series offers load capacities from 23,000 to 40,000 pounds, catering to various industrial needs.

How does the Hyster electric forklift support decarbonization efforts?

The series offers zero-emission performance, compatibility with charging infrastructure, and commonality with diesel models to ease transitions.

What advantages does the onboard Battery Management System (BMS) provide?

The BMS monitors battery health, prevents overheating, manages charge levels, and enhances overall performance for efficient operation.

What charging standard do Hyster electric big trucks use?

All Hyster electric big trucks incorporate the Combined Charging System (CCS), allowing for standardized charging across various applications.

Full Release



GREENVILLE, N.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyster



announces an expanded lineup of high-capacity electric forklifts that offer the configurability to match a range of heavy-duty applications. The integrated lithium-ion battery power of the



Hyster



®



J230-400XD series



provides the performance and rugged reliability required by demanding environments, while offering a zero-emission alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) power.





The J230-400XD series is available with a range of battery sizes to match duty cycle and charging requirements, configurable up to 280kW. The 350-volt architecture provides a



right-sized solution



for ICE-like performance and energy efficiency. This solution offers long run times and minimizes energy loss without the additional cost and complexity of higher-voltage systems. Hyster now offers this model series of integrated lithium-ion big trucks with load capacities from 23,000 to 40,000 pounds and 24-, 36- or 48-inch load centers.





“This expanded line of high-capacity lithium-ion trucks is an example of our continued commitment to provide a practical electric solution with a competitive total cost of ownership that can be tailored to meet the needs of as many applications as possible – from lumber and metals to ports and other intense operations,” says Ricky Hirani, Global Commercial Product Leader, Big Trucks, Hyster. “We also took steps with this series to help ease the transition for operations pursuing decarbonization. This includes a high level of commonality with equivalent diesel Hyster models, tools to help monitor and manage batteries, and compatibility with common charging infrastructure.”





All Hyster electric big trucks incorporate the Combined Charging System (CCS) as standard. This global electric vehicle charging standard enables operations to cost-effectively scale charging for multiple applications and types of equipment through a single, standardized charging connector that has been adopted across numerous industries and geographies. Equipped with the right battery pack and charger, the truck in a typical duty cycle can add approximately an hour of work time from 11 minutes of charging at 90 kW. Each truck includes an onboard Battery Management System (BMS) that provides detailed information on battery health and overall performance. BMS also helps monitor overheating, control overcharging and manages lift interrupt at low charge. Industry-leading



ingress protection



helps batteries and wiring withstand the demands of intense operating environments and conditions.





Multiple performance modes allow operators to tailor deceleration and regeneration to suit specific tasks. Based on the deceleration level selected, regenerative braking sends energy back to the battery, helping increase time between charges. The



spacious cockpit-style cabin



keeps all truck information and controls within reach. A range of seat configurations and an adjustable control arm help keep operators fresh. Batteries are integrated into the existing high-capacity truck design, helping provide the same level of



rear visibility



as on most equivalent ICE models.







Hyster Company





is a leading world-wide lift truck designer and manufacturer. Hyster Company offers over 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel and electric power, with one of the widest capacity ranges in the industry — from 2,000 to 105,000 lbs. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company builds tough, durable lift trucks that deliver high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by outstanding parts, service and training support.





Hyster Company is a division of





Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.





, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.





