Hysan Development Company (HYSNF) Price Target Decreased by 45.70% to 2.06

The average one-year price target for Hysan Development Company (OTCPK:HYSNF) has been revised to $2.06 / share. This is a decrease of 45.70% from the prior estimate of $3.79 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.74 to a high of $2.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.71% from the latest reported closing price of $1.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hysan Development Company. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYSNF is 0.08%, an increase of 14.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.09% to 61,539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 10,880K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,024K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYSNF by 14.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,393K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 5,376K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,154K shares , representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYSNF by 10.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,325K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,216K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYSNF by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,493K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares , representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYSNF by 28.90% over the last quarter.

