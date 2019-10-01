HYS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the HYS ETF (Symbol: HYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.27, changing hands as low as $99.16 per share. HYS shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYS's low point in its 52 week range is $94.05 per share, with $100.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.