HYS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HYS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the HYS ETF (Symbol: HYS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.08, changing hands as low as $89.69 per share. HYS shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYS's low point in its 52 week range is $86.462 per share, with $93.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.