HYS Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HYS

In trading on Friday, shares of the HYS ETF (Symbol: HYS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $90.58, changing hands as high as $90.87 per share. HYS shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYS's low point in its 52 week range is $86.462 per share, with $92.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.74.

