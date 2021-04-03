HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a good week for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 9.8% to US$10.10. Revenues came in at US$25m, in line with expectations, while statutory losses per share were substantially higher than expected, at US$0.87 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on HyreCar after the latest results. NasdaqCM:HYRE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 3rd 2021

Following the latest results, HyreCar's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$44.0m in 2021. This would be a substantial 75% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 73% to US$0.23. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$44.7m and US$0.01 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on HyreCar even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a regrettable increase in per-share losses.

Although the analysts are now forecasting higher losses, the average price target rose 124% to US$7.38, which could indicate that these losses are expected to be "one-off", or are not anticipated to have a longer-term impact on the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on HyreCar, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$19.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that HyreCar's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 75% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 50% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that HyreCar is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at HyreCar. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on HyreCar. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple HyreCar analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for HyreCar (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.