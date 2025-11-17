Hyprop Investments (JSE:HYP) Price Target Increased by 17.31% to 49.78

The average one-year price target for Hyprop Investments (JSE:HYP) has been revised to R49,78 / share. This is an increase of 17.31% from the prior estimate of R42,43 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R45,45 to a high of R55,23 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.07% from the latest reported closing price of R5 374,00 / share.

Hyprop Investments Maintains 0.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.06%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyprop Investments. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYP is 0.13%, an increase of 23.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 27,792K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,434K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,119K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,961K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYP by 0.36% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,967K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,916K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYP by 0.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,649K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,664K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYP by 6.69% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 2,185K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares , representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYP by 7.19% over the last quarter.

