HYPR Stock Jumps on NVIDIA Partnership to Advance AI Neuroimaging

Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR recently announced a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate advanced AI technologies into its Swoop Portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. This partnership aims to accelerate the development of AI-powered neuroimaging solutions, enhancing the speed and accessibility of brain scans.

The collaboration underscores Hyperfine’s commitment to revolutionizing neuroimaging by combining its portable MRI technology with NVIDIA’s cutting-edge computational platforms. This move positions Hyperfine to improve patient outcomes further and expand its leadership in point-of-care imaging.

Likely Trend of HYPR Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company surged 39.3% and closed at $1.28 on Monday. In the past six months, HYPR shares have gained 33.3% against the industry’s 9.2% decline. The S&P 500 improved 1.3% in the same time frame.

This collaboration can further boost HYPR's stock price in the long term, as integrating NVIDIA’s AI technology should make Hyperfine’s MRI systems faster, smarter, and more accessible. It strengthens its competitive edge in the growing portable imaging market, potentially attracting more hospitals and healthcare providers. As demand increases, revenue growth and market share could improve, making the stock more appealing to investors. Additionally, partnerships with industry leaders like NVIDIA often build investor confidence in the company’s innovation pipeline and future potential.

Meanwhile, HYPR currently has a market capitalization of $93.4 million. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 12.5% in the last reported quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Details on Hyperfine & NVIDIA Partnership

Over three billion people suffer from brain diseases globally, yet the majority of them lack timely MRI access due to the high costs and infrastructure needs of traditional MRI systems. Hyperfine’s AI-powered portable MRI addresses this by providing affordable, point-of-care imaging that any trained clinician can operate, thereby bridging critical gaps in global healthcare access.

Hyperfine’s Swoop Portable MRI system is the world’s first FDA-cleared, portable MRI designed for bedside use. Unlike traditional MRI machines, the Swoop system is compact and mobile, allowing medical staff to conduct brain scans directly at a patient’s bedside. It helps deliver rapid neuroimaging results without the need to transport critically ill patients, improving safety, speed, and accessibility, especially in emergency and intensive care settings.

The collaboration between Hyperfine and NVIDIA is likely to focus on advancing AI-powered image reconstruction and embedding real-time clinical decision support into portable MRI workflow. By leveraging NVIDIA’s advanced suite of training and inference tools, such as NVIDIA DALI and MONAI, the collaboration aims to enhance the Swoop system’s image quality further, reduce scan times, and enable faster and more reliable diagnoses.

HYPR’s Recent Developments

Recently, HYPR reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results. In 2024, Hyperfine reported $12.89 million in revenues (up 17%) and sold 48 Swoop MRI systems, improving its gross margin to 46%. The net loss narrowed to $40.72 million, driven by reduced expenses and $37.64 million in cash reserves. For 2025, management expects revenue growth of 20%-30% and targets a 32% reduction in cash burn to $25-$27 million, with the projected first-half 2025 revenues of around $6 million.

