$HYPR stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HYPR stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,228,940 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HYPR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HYPR stock page):
$HYPR Insider Trading Activity
$HYPR insiders have traded $HYPR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS TEISSEYRE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,013 shares for an estimated $5,494.
$HYPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $HYPR stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 966,004 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $691,948
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 194,000 shares (-91.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $138,962
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 144,727 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,667
- AMH EQUITY LTD added 125,084 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,597
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 63,428 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,433
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 62,543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,799
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 45,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,233
$HYPR Government Contracts
We have seen $10,000 of award payments to $HYPR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
$HYPR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HYPR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
$HYPR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HYPR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HYPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yuan Zhi from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $1.0 on 05/15/2025
- Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $0.68 on 05/14/2025
- Frank Takkinen from Lake Street set a target price of $1.5 on 03/24/2025
