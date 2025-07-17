Stocks
HYPR

$HYPR stock is up 32% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 17, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$HYPR stock has now risen 32% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,228,940 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $HYPR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $HYPR stock page):

$HYPR Insider Trading Activity

$HYPR insiders have traded $HYPR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS TEISSEYRE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,013 shares for an estimated $5,494.

$HYPR Hedge Fund Activity

$HYPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $HYPR stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HYPR Government Contracts

$HYPR Government Contracts

We have seen $10,000 of award payments to $HYPR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$HYPR Analyst Ratings

$HYPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HYPR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
  • Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

$HYPR Price Targets

$HYPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HYPR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HYPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Yuan Zhi from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $1.0 on 05/15/2025
  • Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $0.68 on 05/14/2025
  • Frank Takkinen from Lake Street set a target price of $1.5 on 03/24/2025



