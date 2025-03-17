$HYPR stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HYPR stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $40,215,226 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HYPR:
$HYPR Insider Trading Activity
$HYPR insiders have traded $HYPR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HYPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS TEISSEYRE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,037 shares for an estimated $6,264.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HYPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $HYPR stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 375,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,000
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 52,500 shares (+32.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,200
- GRAYPOINT LLC added 50,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,000
- EP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 34,725 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,558
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 27,967 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,610
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 23,316 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,181
- UBS GROUP AG added 21,120 shares (+234.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,585
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HYPR Government Contracts
We have seen $10,000 of award payments to $HYPR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $HYPR on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.