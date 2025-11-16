Hypoport SE (XTRA:HYQ) Price Target Decreased by 12.18% to 234.43

The average one-year price target for Hypoport SE (XTRA:HYQ) has been revised to 234,43 € / share. This is a decrease of 12.18% from the prior estimate of 266,95 € dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 156,55 € to a high of 333,90 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 117.06% from the latest reported closing price of 108,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hypoport SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYQ is 0.19%, an increase of 39,563.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 104.13% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

New Germany Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYQ by 32.01% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

