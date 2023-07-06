Hypoport SE (FWB:HYQ) Price Target Increased by 8.42% to 183.80

The average one-year price target for Hypoport SE (FWB:HYQ) has been revised to 183.80 / share. This is an increase of 8.42% from the prior estimate of 169.52 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 84.84 to a high of 246.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.26% from the latest reported closing price of 165.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hypoport SE. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYQ is 0.21%, an increase of 28.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.45% to 899K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 162K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 56.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYQ by 180.42% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 112K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGPMX - Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Fund Investor Shares holds 99K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 95K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYQ by 32.75% over the last quarter.

