Hyphens Pharma Holds Insightful AGM

Hyphens Pharma International Ltd. (SG:1J5) has released an update.

Hyphens Pharma International Ltd. convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Singapore, where Chairman Lim See Wah presented the company’s business and financial performance, and addressed shareholder queries published on SGXNet and the company’s website. Resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements and director’s reports, were voted on via poll, with external agencies appointed for polling and scrutinizing procedures.

For further insights into SG:1J5 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.