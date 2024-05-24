News & Insights

Hyphens Pharma Holds Insightful AGM

May 24, 2024 — 05:52 am EDT

Hyphens Pharma International Ltd. (SG:1J5) has released an update.

Hyphens Pharma International Ltd. convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Singapore, where Chairman Lim See Wah presented the company’s business and financial performance, and addressed shareholder queries published on SGXNet and the company’s website. Resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements and director’s reports, were voted on via poll, with external agencies appointed for polling and scrutinizing procedures.

