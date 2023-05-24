Hyphen and Namibia agree next phase of $10 bln green hydrogen project

Adds details about project in paragraphs 3-4

CAPE TOWN, May 24 (Reuters) - Hyphen Hydrogen Energy has signed a deal with the government of Namibia for the next phase of a $10 billion green hydrogen project that will export to Europe once complete, the two parties said on Wednesday.

Hyphen, whose shareholders include Germany-headquartered Enertrag, was announced as the preferred bidder in 2021 for the project in the Namib Desert's Tsau //Khaeb National Park.

The plant will produce 2 million tonnes of green ammonia a year for regional and global markets when it reaches full-scale output, which is anticipated before 2030.

Namibia, one of the world's sunniest and most sparsely populated countries, wants to harness its potential for solar and wind energy to produce green hydrogen and position itself as a renewable energy hub in Africa.

