Hyperscale Data To Sell Montana Assets, Focus On Expanding Michigan AI Campus

(RTTNews) - Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS) announced plans to sell the land leases and power contracts for its two Montana data center properties to focus resources on its flagship Michigan campus.

The Montana sites, acquired in 2023 by subsidiary Sentinum, include 10-year lease and power agreements and one fully developed, operational 10 MW data center currently used for crypto mining.

The company intends to direct proceeds from the sale toward accelerating the Michigan facility's staged expansion, which currently provides 30 MW of power capacity and is expected to reach 70 MW within 20 months.

Long term, Hyperscale Data anticipates potential growth to approximately 340 MW, pending utility agreements, regulatory approvals, and funding.

CEO William B. Horne said the decision reflects a strategic shift to prioritize Michigan, which he believes could be a "long-term asset worth a large multiple of its current value."

The move is aimed at maximizing shareholder value and strengthening Hyperscale Data's position as a provider of AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Thursday GPUS closed at $0.3706, down 8.47%, and is trading after hours at $0.375, up 1.19%, on the NYSE American.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.