Markets
GPUS

Hyperscale Data To Sell Montana Assets, Focus On Expanding Michigan AI Campus

September 11, 2025 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS) announced plans to sell the land leases and power contracts for its two Montana data center properties to focus resources on its flagship Michigan campus.

The Montana sites, acquired in 2023 by subsidiary Sentinum, include 10-year lease and power agreements and one fully developed, operational 10 MW data center currently used for crypto mining.

The company intends to direct proceeds from the sale toward accelerating the Michigan facility's staged expansion, which currently provides 30 MW of power capacity and is expected to reach 70 MW within 20 months.

Long term, Hyperscale Data anticipates potential growth to approximately 340 MW, pending utility agreements, regulatory approvals, and funding.

CEO William B. Horne said the decision reflects a strategic shift to prioritize Michigan, which he believes could be a "long-term asset worth a large multiple of its current value."

The move is aimed at maximizing shareholder value and strengthening Hyperscale Data's position as a provider of AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Thursday GPUS closed at $0.3706, down 8.47%, and is trading after hours at $0.375, up 1.19%, on the NYSE American.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GPUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.