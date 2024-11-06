Hyperscale Data plans to issue special one-time dividend

Hyperscale Data (GPUS) announced that it plans to issue a special one-time dividend of a newly designated 10% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred on an as-converted basis. The Series E Preferred Stock is expected to have a $25 stated value per share and pay a monthly cash dividend at a 10% annualized rate. Any such special dividend will be subject to various regulatory requirements and approvals, including but not limited to board approval, NYSE American approval, compliance with applicable law and regulations as well as market conditions, among other matters. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain the necessary approvals. Hyperscale Data Executive Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault III, stated, “For the past few years, the Company has explored opportunities to issue a Bitcoin (BTC) dividend. We have come to the conclusion that, due to a number of circumstances, we are unable to issue a Bitcoin dividend. However, we still want to reward stockholders for their loyalty and commitment to the Company. I am excited that this dividend would represent approximately 16% of the face value of the Bitcoin we have mined since early 2021.”

