Hyperscale Data, Inc. Subsidiary BitNile.com Launches Nile Coin on Solana Blockchain

Hyperscale Data's subsidiary, BitNile.com, launched Nile Coin on Solana, minting 500 billion tokens and achieving a $164.5 million market cap.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced that its subsidiary BitNile.com launched the Nile Coin (NILE) on the Solana Blockchain on May 3, 2025. A total of 500 billion Nile Coins have been minted, with the market capitalization reaching approximately $164.5 million as of May 8, based on a trading price of $0.000329. BitNile.com initially provided 100 million Nile Coin and 11 SOL to a liquidity pool, selling about 76.6 million Nile Coin to date. Coin integration will allow it to be used as payment on BitNile.com's social gaming platform, expected to commence on June 1, 2025. The company continues to operate in various industries through its subsidiaries while preparing for the divestiture of Ault Capital Group by the end of 2025.

Potential Positives

Hyperscale Data's subsidiary, BitNile.com, successfully launched the Nile Coin on the Solana Blockchain, marking a significant expansion into the cryptocurrency space.

The initial market capitalization of approximately $164.5 million for Nile Coin demonstrates strong investor interest and potential for future growth.

By accepting Nile Coin as a payment option on its social gaming platform, BitNile.com aims to enhance user engagement and attract new customers.

Potential Negatives

The current market capitalization of Nile Coin is approximately $164.5 million, which may raise concerns about its valuation and sustainability given the large total supply of 500 billion coins.

As of the date of the press release, Bitnile.com has already sold approximately 76.6 million Nile Coin, which could indicate a potential lack of initial demand for the token.

The upcoming divestiture of Ault Capital Group may lead to uncertainty regarding the future operations and business strategy of Hyperscale Data, potentially impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Nile Coin and when was it launched?

Nile Coin is a cryptocurrency launched by BitNile.com on the Solana Blockchain on May 3, 2025.

What is the market capitalization of Nile Coin?

The market capitalization of Nile Coin is approximately $164.5 million, based on a recent price of $0.000329.

How many Nile Coins were minted?

A total of 500 billion Nile Coins were minted by BitNile.com.

When will Nile Coin be accepted on BitNile.com?

BitNile.com expects to begin accepting Nile Coin as payment on or around June 1, 2025.

What is the initial liquidity provided for Nile Coin?

BitNile.com initially provided 100 million Nile Coin and 11 SOL to the liquidity pool.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that its indirectly owned subsidiary BitNile.com, Inc. (“



Bitnile.com



”), officially launched the Nile Coin (NILE) (“



Nile Coin



”) on the Solana Blockchain on May 3, 2025.





Bitnile.com, a U.S.-based social gaming platform, minted 500 billion Nile Coin and the current market capitalization as of May 8, 2025, is approximately $164.5 million, based upon a recent price of $0.000329 on Solana-based decentralized exchanges, supported by its primary liquidity pool on Raydium. BitNile.com initially provided 100 million Nile Coin and 11 SOL to the liquidity pool, from which Bitnile.com has sold approximately 76.6 million Nile Coin of the total amount minted to date; the remaining approximately 23.4 million NILE and 47 SOL in the pool are still represented by the Company’s liquidity pool tokens.





Some additional facts about the Nile Coin:









Whitepaper URL



—



Whitepaper - BitNile.com, Inc.



;



— Whitepaper - BitNile.com, Inc. ;





Link to Nile Coin



—



NILE/SOL Real-time On-chain Raydium (CPMM) DEX Data





— NILE/SOL Real-time On-chain Raydium (CPMM) DEX Data





Coin Mint Address



—



7evZ2P7uyerbqtVMjvFav4Gr4KnmPtYEGALJoRKVpgFz



(Solana SPL);



— (Solana SPL);





Initial Liquidity Seed



— Pool began with 100 million NILE paired against



≈



11 SOLANA;



— Pool began with 100 million NILE paired against 11 SOLANA;





Token Supply & Specifications



— Fixed supply 500 billion NILE, 6 decimals, mint & freeze authorities revoked;



— Fixed supply 500 billion NILE, 6 decimals, mint & freeze authorities revoked;





Bitnile.com Current Treasury Balance —



as of May 8, 2025, the treasury wallet holds



3,229,851,188.29



Nile Coin; and









Vesting schedule



—



≈ 498.9 B NILE (99.8 % of supply)



secured in a Streamflow-audited smart contract, vesting linearly with ~0.46 B NILE released daily over 36 months back to the treasury wallet.





“We are very pleased with the initial launch of the Nile Coin and are excited to integrate the Nile Coin into our social gaming platform,” said Joe Spaziano, Chief Executive Officer of Bitnile.com. “By accepting the Nile Coin as a form of payment on Bitnile.com, we hope to provide users with an additional onboarding option and enhance the accessibility of the offerings on the platform. We expect to begin accepting the Nile Coin as a form of payment on or around June 1, 2025.”





This press release is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Nile Coins in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale or such assets or securities would be unlawful under the laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov.









About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence (“



AI



”) ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“



ACG



”), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data expects to divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025 (the “



Divestiture



”). Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, though it may at that time continue to mine Bitcoin. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.





On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “



Series F Preferred Stock



”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “



ACG Shares



”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at





www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at



hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235



