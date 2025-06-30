Hyperscale Data, Inc. Subsidiary askROI Surpasses 300,000 App Downloads as AI Tool Adoption Grows

askROI app surpasses 300,000 downloads, providing AI tools for personal and business use, with upcoming platform upgrades announced.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced that its subsidiary askROI, Inc. has gained over 300,000 app downloads on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, following its recent launch. The app offers advanced AI tools for personal and business use and has achieved this growth with minimal marketing efforts. Milton “Todd” Ault III, the company’s Founder and Executive Chairman, expressed excitement about the growth and upcoming platform upgrades. Additionally, Hyperscale Data plans to divest its subsidiary ACG by the end of 2025, focusing on data center operations and AI support. Shareholders are reminded about the process for the exchange of new Series F Preferred Stock for shares in ACG, which will only be available to those who surrender their shares appropriately. The company advises stakeholders to refer to its public filings for comprehensive information.

Potential Positives

askROI, Inc. has surpassed 300,000 cumulative app downloads, indicating strong organic growth and user engagement.

The app offers advanced artificial intelligence tools for personal and business applications, positioning Hyperscale Data in a growing market.

Despite minimal marketing efforts, the continual growth in downloads suggests a robust product-market fit for the askROI platform.

The company plans to announce new platform upgrades soon, which could enhance user experience and further drive adoption.

Potential Negatives

The company's plans to divest ACG by the end of 2025 could create uncertainty regarding its long-term business strategy and operations, as it will transition to being solely a data center operator.

The note about needing holders of the Series F Preferred Stock to surrender their shares to receive ACG shares could potentially lead to confusion or dissatisfaction among shareholders during the divestiture process.

Despite achieving over 300,000 app downloads, the mention of "minimal marketing efforts" suggests that the current growth may not be sustainable without increased marketing support.

FAQ

What is askROI's recent milestone?

askROI has surpassed 300,000 cumulative app downloads across Apple and Google platforms.

What features does the askROI app provide?

The askROI app offers advanced artificial intelligence tools for personal and business applications.

What is the future plan for Hyperscale Data's ACG subsidiary?

The Company plans to divest ACG by December 31, 2025, focusing solely on data center operations.

Who should shareholders contact for more information?

Shareholders can contact investor relations at IR@hyperscaledata.com or call 1-888-753-2235.

Where can I find Hyperscale Data's public filings?

Public filings are available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com and at www.sec.gov.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that its wholly owned indirect subsidiary askROI, Inc. (“



askROI



”), has surpassed 300,000 cumulative app downloads between the Apple App Store and Google Play.





askROI recently announced the launch of its app in both the Apple App Store and Google Play, offering users access to advanced artificial intelligence (“



AI



”) tools for both personal and business applications. Despite minimal marketing efforts to date, askROI’s organic traction continues to grow as askROI continues to improve platform functionality.





“The askROI platform has seen significant growth since our last update announcing that we had surpassed 160,000 downloads,” stated Milton “Todd” Ault III, Founder and Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. “We are extremely pleased with the growth and are excited to announce new platform upgrades in the coming weeks.”





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov



.







About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data expects to divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025 (the “



Divestiture



”). Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support HPC services, though it may at that time continue to operate in the digital asset space as described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.





On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “



Series F Preferred Stock



”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “



ACG Shares



”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at





www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at



hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235



