Hyperscale Data, Inc. to Resume Bitcoin Mining Operations at Montana Site Starting June 2025

Hyperscale Data's subsidiary Sentinum will resume Bitcoin mining operations in Montana starting June 10, 2025.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced that its subsidiary Sentinum will restart Bitcoin mining operations at one of its Montana sites around June 10, 2025, following the successful build-out of the location in 2024, which can support up to 10 megawatts of power for approximately 3,200 Antminers. Initially, mining will commence with around 2,600 Antminers, with plans to scale up to full capacity by July 2025, attributed to the recent increase in Bitcoin prices. The company believes this price level is sustainable, allowing for profitable operations. Hyperscale Data, which is also planning to divest its other subsidiary Ault Capital Group by December 31, 2025, is focused on providing data center services, primarily for high-performance computing and AI ecosystems. The company has issued Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock to facilitate the upcoming divestiture.

Potential Positives

Resumption of Bitcoin mining operations at Sentinum's Montana site is expected to generate positive cash flow, indicating potential revenue growth for Hyperscale Data.

The decision to resume operations is based on a belief in the sustainability of the recent increase in Bitcoin prices, demonstrating strategic responsiveness to market conditions.

Completion of the Montana site build-out in 2024 signifies the company’s investment in infrastructure, positioning it to maximize operational capacity with approximately 3,200 Antminers.

Potential Negatives

The company is resuming Bitcoin mining operations, a move that may raise concerns among investors about volatility and risks associated with cryptocurrency markets.

The planned divestiture of Ault Capital Group by December 31, 2025, could signify instability within the company's business strategy, appealing to skepticism about its long-term growth prospects.

The reliance on "forward-looking statements" creates uncertainty regarding the company’s future performance, as actual results may differ significantly from projections due to various risks and uncertainties.

FAQ

When will Sentinum resume Bitcoin mining operations?

Sentinum plans to resume Bitcoin mining operations on or around June 10, 2025.

How many Antminers will Sentinum initially operate?

Initially, Sentinum will operate approximately 2,600 Antminers, with plans to reach full capacity of 3,200 in July 2025.

What factors influenced the decision to resume mining?

The recent increase in the price of Bitcoin influenced the decision to resume mining operations at the Montana site.

What is the purpose of the Divestiture planned for December 2025?

The Divestiture is intended to make Hyperscale Data solely an owner and operator of data centers supporting high-performance computing services.

How can investors access more information about Hyperscale Data?

Investors can access more information through Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available on their Investor Relations page at hyperscaledata.com.

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Hyperscale Data, Inc.





(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc. (“



Sentinum



”), plans to resume Bitcoin mining operations at one of its two Montana sites on or around June 10, 2025.





Sentinum completed the build-out of the Montana site in 2024 and it currently provides up to 10 megawatts of power, which is sufficient to operate approximately 3,200 S19j Pro Antminers (“



Antminers



”). Sentinum will initially recommence mining operations on approximately 2,600 Antminers and expects to increase operations to full capacity of approximately 3,200 Antminers, during July 2025.





“Given the recent increase in the price of Bitcoin, we have made the decision to resume mining at one of our Montana sites,” said William Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data. “It is our belief that the current price of Bitcoin is sustainable, which will allow our Montana Bitcoin mining operations to generate positive cash flow from operations.”





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at





hyperscaledata.com





or available at





www.sec.gov





.







About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence (“



AI



”) ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“



ACG



”), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data expects to divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025 (the “



Divestiture



”). Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, though it may at that time continue to mine Bitcoin. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.





On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “



Series F Preferred Stock



”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “



ACG Shares



”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at





www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at





hyperscaledata.com





.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:











IR@hyperscaledata.com





or 1-888-753-2235



