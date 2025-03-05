Hyperscale Data, Inc. Receives NYSE Listing Extension Until June 2026 to Regain Compliance

Hyperscale Data received a listing extension from NYSE American until June 2026 to regain compliance with equity requirements.

Quiver AI Summary

Hyperscale Data, Inc. has announced that the NYSE American has granted it a listing extension until June 18, 2026, following the company's submission of a plan to regain compliance with its listing standards. The company aims to achieve stockholders’ equity of $6.0 million or more to meet requirements. During this period, Hyperscale Data will be subject to periodic reviews by the NYSE. If the company fails to make adequate progress or comply by the end of the extension, it risks being delisted. Hyperscale Data, which operates data centers and engages in various industries, plans to divest its subsidiary ACG by the end of 2025 to focus solely on data center operations. The press release also includes forward-looking statements that indicate potential future developments while highlighting risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The NYSE has granted Hyperscale Data a listing extension until June 18, 2026, allowing the company additional time to regain compliance with listing standards.

The company has demonstrated a clear plan to achieve compliance by ensuring stockholders’ equity meets the required threshold of $6.0 million.

This extension reflects the NYSE’s recognition of the company’s efforts to address its financial standing and maintain its listing status.

The press release highlights the diversified nature of Hyperscale Data's operations, including its engagement with emerging AI ecosystems and various industries, which may enhance investor interest and confidence.

Potential Negatives

The company is currently under a listing extension from the NYSE, indicating it failed to meet the initial listing standards, raising concerns about its financial stability.

Failure to comply with the NYSE's continued Listing Standards by the end of the extension period could result in delisting, which could negatively impact stockholder confidence and market perception.

Plans for significant business divestments, such as the complete divestiture of its subsidiary ACG, may signal instability or a shift in strategic direction that could concern investors.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from Hyperscale Data, Inc.?

Hyperscale Data announced that it received an extension from NYSE until June 18, 2026, to regaining compliance with listing standards.

What is the reason for the NYSE extension granted to Hyperscale Data?

The extension was granted based on the Company's plan to maintain stockholder equity of $6 million or more.

What could happen if Hyperscale Data fails to comply with NYSE standards?

If the Company does not meet compliance by the end of the extension, it could face delisting from the NYSE.

What industry sectors does Hyperscale Data serve?

Hyperscale Data provides services in AI, data centers, defense, automotive, biopharma, and gaming, among others.

Where can I find more information about Hyperscale Data, Inc.?

For more information, visit Hyperscale Data's Investor Relations page or their public filings available at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GPUS Insider Trading Activity

$GPUS insiders have traded $GPUS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MILTON C III AULT (Executive Chairman) has made 13 purchases buying 92,585 shares for an estimated $32,803 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM B. HORNE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2 shares for an estimated $10

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GPUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $GPUS stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 9,149 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,464

MORGAN STANLEY added 216 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,049

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 9 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that on March 4, 2025, the NYSE American, LLC (the “



NYSE



”) notified the Company that it has been granted a listing extension until June 18, 2026 on the basis of the plan recently submitted by the Company to regain compliance with the NYSE American Company Guide (the “



Listing Standards



”). Specifically, the Company has demonstrated how it intends to regain compliance with Sections 1003(a)(ii) and (iii) of the Listing Standards by having stockholders’ equity be $6.0 million or more. The Company will be subject to periodic review by NYSE during the extension period. Failure to make progress consistent with the plan or to regain compliance with the continued Listing Standards by the end of the extension period could result in the Company being delisted from the NYSE.





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov.









About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data owns and operates the Data Center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data intends to completely divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025, at which time, it would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support HPC services. Until that happens, the Company provides, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an artificial intelligence software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at





www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at



www.hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.