Hyperscale Data, Inc. Declares Monthly Cash Dividends for Series D and Series E Preferred Stock

Hyperscale Data, Inc. declares monthly dividends for preferred stock, with record and payment dates set for August 2025.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share for its 13.00% Series D Preferred Stock and $0.20833 per share for its 10.00% Series E Preferred Stock, both with a record date of July 31, 2025, and payment date on August 11, 2025. The company, which operates data centers and mines digital assets, plans to divest its subsidiary Ault Capital Group, Inc. by the end of 2025, focusing solely on data center operations and high-performance computing services afterward. The divestiture will involve exchanging newly issued Series F Preferred Stock for shares of ACG. The company encourages stakeholders to review its filings for further details and potential risks.

The declaration of monthly cash dividends for both the Series D and Series E Preferred Stocks indicates strong cash flow and financial stability for Hyperscale Data.

The fixed dividend rates of 13.00% and 10.00% show the company's commitment to returning value to its investors, which can enhance shareholder confidence.

The upcoming divestiture of Ault Capital Group may allow Hyperscale Data to focus more on its core data center operations and respond swiftly to the growing demand for high-performance computing services.

The announcement of a divestiture of Ault Capital Group, Inc. may indicate strategic instability or a shift in focus that could concern investors about the company's long-term growth prospects.

The company's reliance on multiple preferred stock series for dividends may raise questions regarding financial sustainability and the ability to maintain returns to investors amidst potential market volatility.

The statement emphasizes potential risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements, suggesting that future financial outcomes are unpredictable, which may undermine investor confidence.

What is the dividend declared by Hyperscale Data, Inc.?

Hyperscale Data has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share for the Series D Preferred Stock.

When is the record date for the dividends?

The record date for both dividends is July 31, 2025.

What date will the dividend payments be made?

The payments for the declared dividends will be made on August 11, 2025.

What services does Hyperscale Data’s subsidiary Sentinum, Inc. provide?

Sentinum, Inc. operates a data center that mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for AI ecosystems.

What is the anticipated divestiture by Hyperscale Data?

The company expects to divest Ault Capital Group, Inc. around December 31, 2025, although the timing is not guaranteed.

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that its Board of Directors (the “



Board



”) has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share of the Company’s outstanding 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The record date for this dividend is July 31, 2025, and the payment date is Monday, August 11, 2025.





Link to NYSE quote for the Company’s 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:



https://www.nyse.com/quote/XASE:GPUSpD







The Company also announced today that the Board has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.20833 per share of the Company’s outstanding 10.00% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The record date for this dividend is July 31, 2025, and the payment date is Monday, August 11, 2025.





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov.









About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence (“



AI



”) ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“



ACG



”), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data currently expects to divest itself of ACG (the “



Divestiture



”) on or about December 31, 2025, though there can be no assurance that the Divestiture will be completed during 2025. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, though it may at that time continue to operate in the digital asset space as described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.





On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “



Series F Preferred Stock



”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “



ACG Shares



”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8- K. All filings are available at





www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at



hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.