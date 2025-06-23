Hyperscale Data, Inc. Announces No Plans for Additional Equity Offerings Amidst $68 Million Preferred Investment Financing Strategy

Hyperscale Data announces plans to raise $68 million through preferred equity and expands its Michigan data center's power capacity.

Hyperscale Data, Inc. announced that it does not plan to pursue additional equity offerings due to current financing agreements expected to raise up to $68 million in preferred investments, significantly improving its capital position. Ault & Company, controlled by the Company's founder, has already invested nearly $51 million and agreed to an additional $24 million. The Company has also entered an agreement with an institutional investor to sell up to $50 million in Series B convertible preferred stock, with $5.7 million already purchased. This funding supports the expansion of a Michigan data center's power capacity from 30 MW to 340 MW, aimed at enhancing capabilities for AI and high-performance computing. Hyperscale Data intends to separate from Ault Capital Group by 2025, focusing on data center operations while potentially continuing Bitcoin mining. The Company also emphasizes that its ability to finance future projects may be affected by market conditions and operational needs.

Potential Positives

The company expects to raise up to an additional $68 million in preferred investments, which would significantly bolster its capital position.

Completion of power upgrades at the Michigan data center is expected to expand its available power to approximately 340 MW, positioning the company to host large-scale AI and HPC workloads.

The planned separation from Ault Capital Group is set to be completed by the end of 2025, allowing Hyperscale Data to operate as an independent company focused on AI and digital asset compute solutions.

The funding and power enhancements support the company’s strategy to evolve into a pure-play artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure platform.

Potential Negatives

The company's reliance on preferred investments, particularly from a single major investor (Ault & Company, Inc.), raises concerns about financial sustainability and potential conflicts of interest.

The projected power upgrades for the Michigan facility are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could impact the expansion timeline and overall project success.

The statement acknowledging the potential need for additional capital earlier than anticipated suggests a lack of strong financial stability moving forward.

FAQ

What is Hyperscale Data's current financial strategy?

Hyperscale Data plans to raise up to $68 million in preferred investments and does not intend to pursue additional equity offerings.

How much has Ault & Company invested in Hyperscale Data?

Ault & Company has invested nearly $51 million and agreed to invest an additional $24 million in Hyperscale Data.

What are the expansion plans for the Michigan data center?

The Michigan facility's power capacity is set to expand from 30 MW to approximately 340 MW over the next 44 months.

When does Hyperscale Data expect to complete its separation from Ault Capital Group?

The separation from Ault Capital Group is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2025.

What services does Hyperscale Data provide?

Hyperscale Data provides data center services, including digital asset mining, colocation, and hosting for the AI ecosystem.

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hyperscale Data, Inc.



(NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“



Hyperscale Data



” or the “



Company



”), today announced that it does not currently intend to pursue additional equity offerings, given that it has entered into existing financing agreements whereby it expects to raise up to an additional $68 million in preferred investments. These agreements, if completed in their entirety, would significantly bolster the Company’s capital position.





To date, Ault & Company, Inc., a private holding company controlled by the Company’s Founder and Executive Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault III, has invested almost $51 million in Hyperscale Data through multiple tranches of preferred stock, and has agreed to invest up to an additional $24 million pursuant to the December 2024 securities purchase agreement providing for the purchase of up to $25 million shares of Series G convertible preferred stock and associated warrants.





Additionally, the Company recently entered into a separate securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor to sell up to $50 million of Series B convertible preferred stock (the “



Series B Preferred



”). The agreement provides for multiple tranche closings, offering the potential of ongoing access to capital aligned with the Company’s operational progress. To date, $5.7 million of Series B Preferred has been purchased under this agreement.





“With up to an additional $68 million in preferred equity commitments, we do not anticipate the need to raise additional equity in the next six months,” said Will Horne, CEO of Hyperscale Data. “This funding supports our strategy to expand the Michigan data center and drive long-term value creation as we evolve into a pure-play artificial intelligence (“



AI



”) and digital infrastructure platform.”





In February 2025, the Company announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Alliance Cloud Services, LLC (“



ACS



”) had reached an agreement in principle with its primary local utility to expand the Michigan facility’s available power from approximately 30 megawatts (“



MW



”) to 300 MW. The completion of this power upgrade is anticipated to take 44 months from execution of a formal letter of authorization between ACS and the utility, which is currently being negotiated. In addition, the Company also announced that ACS has reached an agreement in principle with the local natural gas utility to provide an additional 40 MW. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months of the execution of definitive agreements. Combined, this expansion would bring the total expected power capacity of the data center to approximately 340 MW, positioning Hyperscale Data to host large-scale AI and high-performance computing (“



HPC



”) workloads.





The Company intends to complete its previously announced separation from Ault Capital Group, Inc. (“



ACG



”) by the end of 2025. Following the separation, Hyperscale Data will operate as an independent, publicly traded infrastructure company focused on AI and digital asset compute solutions.





While the Company currently believes that its existing preferred equity commitments will be sufficient to support its near term capital needs, future developments, including changes in market conditions, operational requirements, inability to reverse or reduce operating losses, decisions to make additional capital expenditures or strategic opportunities, may result in the need to raise additional capital sooner than anticipated. In addition, the Company currently anticipates financing a significant amount of the development of the Michigan facility through non-dilutive debt financing. There can be no assurance that additional financing will be available on favorable terms, or at all.





The completion of the power upgrades is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, one or more which could result in the project being curtailed, delayed or terminated, including, but not limited to: failure to agree upon terms and execute definitive agreements; the inability of the Company or ACS to raise sufficient funds to pay for the power upgrades; failure to obtain regulatory consents and approvals; the inability to obtain sufficient easements, rights-of-way and land rights necessary to the work to be performed, and other presently unforeseen events or conditions.





This press release is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale or such assets or securities would be unlawful under the laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.





For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at



hyperscaledata.com



or available at



www.sec.gov.









About Hyperscale Data, Inc.







Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data’s other wholly owned subsidiary, ACG, is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.





Hyperscale Data expects to divest itself of ACG on or about December 31, 2025 (the “



Divestiture



”). Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would solely be an owner and operator of data centers to support HPC services, though it may at that time continue to mine Bitcoin. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.





On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the “



Series F Preferred Stock



”) to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the “



ACG Shares



”). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at





www.sec.gov





and on the Company’s website at



hyperscaledata.com



.







Hyperscale Data Investor Contact:









IR@hyperscaledata.com



or 1-888-753-2235



