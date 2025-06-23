Hyperscale Data Expects Financing Agreements To Significantly Bolster Its Capital Position

(RTTNews) - Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS) said it does not currently intend to pursue additional equity offerings, given that it has entered into existing financing agreements whereby it expects to raise up to an additional $68 million in preferred investments. The company also said it intends to complete the announced separation from Ault Capital Group, Inc. by the end of 2025. Following the separation, Hyperscale Data will operate as an independent, publicly traded infrastructure company focused on AI and digital asset compute solutions.

"With up to an additional $68 million in preferred equity commitments, we do not anticipate the need to raise additional equity in the next six months," said Will Horne, CEO of Hyperscale Data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.