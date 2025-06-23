Markets
Hyperscale Data Expects Financing Agreements To Significantly Bolster Its Capital Position

June 23, 2025 — 06:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS) said it does not currently intend to pursue additional equity offerings, given that it has entered into existing financing agreements whereby it expects to raise up to an additional $68 million in preferred investments. The company also said it intends to complete the announced separation from Ault Capital Group, Inc. by the end of 2025. Following the separation, Hyperscale Data will operate as an independent, publicly traded infrastructure company focused on AI and digital asset compute solutions.

"With up to an additional $68 million in preferred equity commitments, we do not anticipate the need to raise additional equity in the next six months," said Will Horne, CEO of Hyperscale Data.

