Hyperscale Data Announces Special One-Time Dividend

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Hyperscale Data ( (GPUS) ).

Hyperscale Data, Inc. has announced a special one-time dividend, distributing one million shares of its Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock to its Class A Common and Series C Convertible Preferred stockholders. Eligible stockholders, as of December 13, 2024, will receive about 0.139 shares for each share of Eligible Capital Stock. The Series F Preferred Stock, while not publicly traded, offers a $1.00 liquidation preference and can be exchanged for shares in Ault Capital Group. This move, approved by NYSE American, reflects Hyperscale’s commitment to rewarding its investors.

For an in-depth examination of GPUS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.