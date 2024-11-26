News & Insights

Hyperscale Data Announces Special One-Time Dividend

November 26, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

The latest update is out from Hyperscale Data ( (GPUS) ).

Hyperscale Data, Inc. has announced a special one-time dividend, distributing one million shares of its Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock to its Class A Common and Series C Convertible Preferred stockholders. Eligible stockholders, as of December 13, 2024, will receive about 0.139 shares for each share of Eligible Capital Stock. The Series F Preferred Stock, while not publicly traded, offers a $1.00 liquidation preference and can be exchanged for shares in Ault Capital Group. This move, approved by NYSE American, reflects Hyperscale’s commitment to rewarding its investors.

