Hyperscale Data announces 640 Bitcoin mined year to date

Hyperscale Data (GPUS) announced that it has mined 640 Bitcoin year to date through November 26. Of this total, approximately 380 were mined at the company’s facility in Michigan, with the remaining approximately 260 Bitcoin from mining machines previously hosted by Core Scientific (CORZ).

