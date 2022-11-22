US Markets
FRXB

HyperloopTT to go public via SPAC led by former Disney execs

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO DEL POZO

November 22, 2022 — 08:41 am EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - High-speed transportation systems maker Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) said on Tuesday it would list its shares in the United States through a deal with a blank-check firm at a pre-money valuation of $600 million.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Forest Road Acquisition Corp II FRXB.N, which is led by former Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, is expected to provide the combined company $330 million in net proceeds if the SPAC shareholders do not withdraw their money before the deal closes.

HyperloopTT, which makes vacuum tube-based ground transportation systems with airplane speeds, has agreed to a SPAC merger at a time when the market's appetite for such deals have fizzled, as the economic outlook worsens with rising interest rates and inflation.

The current shareholders and convertible note holders of HyperloopTT will hold $289 million worth of common shares in the company after the deal closes, the company said.

A SPAC is a listed company without any business operations, formed to solely raise money and merge with other companies.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRXB
DIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.