Hyperliquid Strategies (PURR) Price Target Increased by 12.80% to 8.31

The average one-year price target for Hyperliquid Strategies (NasdaqCM:PURR) has been revised to $8.31 / share. This is an increase of 12.80% from the prior estimate of $7.37 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.01% from the latest reported closing price of $6.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyperliquid Strategies. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 2,400.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of PURR is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D1 Capital Partners holds 8,000K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company.

Paradigm Operations holds 5,710K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company.

Galaxy Group Investments holds 4,260K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company.

Pantera Capital Partners holds 4,086K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company.

Feynman Point Asset Management holds 4,054K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.