Hyperliquid Is Ramping Up Its Move Into Prediction Markets. Here's What That Means for HYPE Investors.

Key Points

Hyperliquid now supports outcome markets that anyone can launch on its network, if they stake enough tokens.

That probably won't let it steal market share from Kalshi or Polymarket.

But it makes Hyperliquid a much more appealing platform for hedge funds.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

Financial derivatives exchange Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) is building the next wave of prediction markets, and the twist is that, thanks to its latest update, anyone willing to lock up enough of its token can create a market of their own for the public to trade on its platform. Doing so requires staking at least 500,000 HYPE, about $30 million at the token's price on July 29; that stake is locked as collateral rather than a fee.

But this latest move to allow anyone to launch a prediction market is not Hyperliquid's first move in the space. Outcome markets launched on its platform in May 2026, with listings requiring hand approval by the validators that run the chain.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

For Hyperliquid holders, there's a lot to like here, so let's analyze what it'll mean for the coin.

If outcome market volumes rise, it'll be highly bullish

The single most important thing to know about Hyperliquid as an investment is that an overwhelming majority of the trading fees generated by its platform are used to buy back its token, HYPE. That means there's a strong link between volume processed on its decentralized exchange and returns for holders.

So the network is launching a new prediction markets feature that allows users to create their own market feeds and buy back directly. Those daily buybacks have already pulled roughly 4.7% of the coin's maximum supply out of circulation since the fund began, and every dollar of new trading volume, including prediction markets, adds to that pace.

Still, investors should note that prediction markets have not been the main driver of Hyperliquid's volume so far.

Since their launch on the platform, outcome contracts have only been responsible for $391.8 million in trading volume; in comparison, financial derivatives, specifically perpetual futures contracts, were responsible for $2.7 billion in volume on July 27 alone and $424.1 billion since the network's launch.

The real opening here is institutional

Hyperliquid will probably not pry casual bettors away from the incumbents in the prediction market space, as it currently bars trading by U.S. persons to avoid regulatory problems. But it still has an opening.

Hedge funds and other quantitative trading groups in the U.S. are already trading perpetual futures. With Hyperliquid's latest update, they can now hold a perp and an event contract in one margin account, via one interface, enabling them to hedge their positions across crypto, commodities, and real-world events in one venue, and thus to pursue more complex strategies than they might be able to otherwise for the same amount of setup effort. If they want to gather market opinion on how a specific future event will play out to build their algorithmic strategies, they can even create an outcome market on Hyperliquid that'll generate some of the data they need.

So HIP-4 outcome markets may well be a game changer for Hyperliquid. But that promise isn't yet showing through, as outcome market trading volumes are still low.

Should you buy stock in Hyperliquid right now?

Before you buy stock in Hyperliquid, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hyperliquid wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $386,727!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,232,139!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 906% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 2, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.