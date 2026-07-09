Hyperliquid Has Now Generated $1 Billion in Revenue. Is It Finally Time to Believe the HYPE About Perpetual Futures?

Key Points

Hyperliquid's claim to fame is its roaring perpetual futures exchange.

Competitors will likely be a headwind to further growth.

It may not be as strongly positioned as its peers relative to regulators either.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) just crossed $1 billion in cumulative protocol revenue on June 30, less than two years after its launch. It achieved that milestone during a crypto bear market and in a macro environment disrupted by war, inflation, and more.

Most coins whose valuations are based solely on their memetic potential or narrative have already wilted, largely due to these market conditions. In contrast, Hyperliquid is building its business and returning substantial capital to its token holders, thanks to its decentralized perpetual futures platform.

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So, is getting exposure to the growth of volume for those perpetual futures worth buying the HYPE token that Hyperliquid issues?

These derivatives aren't new, but they're more popular than ever

Perpetual futures, commonly known as perps, are not a Hyperliquid invention.

The crypto exchange BitMEX introduced the first crypto perp back in May 2016, drawing on theoretical groundwork laid in a 1993 paper by the illustrious economist Robert Shiller. The point is that perpetuals are a convenient way to bet on an asset's direction with leverage, without the risk of a contract expiring as with a stock option.

Hyperliquid now offers trading of the instruments on its own blockchain, with a sleek front end that includes built-in features for sharing successful (or abysmal) trades on social media. Over the 30-day period ending on July 7, it handled more than $210.5 billion in perps volume.

Importantly, 91% of Hyperliquid's revenue is derived from transaction fees paid by perpetual futures traders on its platform. Of that revenue, 99% is routed to fund an on-chain buyer bot that automatically acquires HYPE on the open market and then destroys it. As a result, 4.7% of the coin's maximum supply has been burned.

In other words, every unit of trading volume on Hyperliquid becomes a bid for HYPE, acting like a stock buyback to reward holders. And it's that deflationary structure of the coin's tokenomics that has made many of its users and investors loyal evangelists.

The flywheel isn't invincible

The bear case for this coin has little to do with fading interest in perps.

The real vulnerability is competition. Newer venues like Lighter and Aster are built to take Hyperliquid's market share, and any share they win will slow Hyperliquid's token buyback pace.

Regulation is another overhang. Hyperliquid currently does not compete in the U.S. to avoid regulators' ire there, and the CFTC's May 29 approval of the first crypto-perpetual on a registered U.S. exchange gives domestic venues a path to capture some of that flow.

Still, Hyperliquid holds 6.2% of theglobal marketfor perpetuals by volume, up from just 4% at the start of 2026, and 70% of theglobal marketfor decentralized perpetuals. The competition hasn't dislodged it yet, so buying the HYPE token is currently one of the strongest ways to get direct exposure to the growth of perpetuals.

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.