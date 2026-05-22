Hyperliquid Is Building a Shadow Stock Exchange. The SEC Might Soon Make It Legal.

Key Points

The Securities and Exchange Commission is unexpectedly changing the rules affecting tokenized stocks and other tokenized assets.

Those changes are not guaranteed to be permanent.

As of now, they appear to clear the way for Hyperliquid to compete in the U.S.

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Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), a decentralized crypto exchange that operates 24/7, clears its own trades, and doesn't require a brokerage account, certainly sounds like the kind of thing the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would try to shut down for running a shadow stock exchange.

Instead, the agency is reportedly preparing to give platforms like it a formal path to operate. The SEC's forthcoming "innovation exemption" for tokenized stock trading -- the blockchain-based trading of crypto tokens representing stock shares -- could be one of the most important regulatory changes in crypto's history.

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For holders of Hyperliquid, this could be a catalyst unlike any other. The platform already hosts tokenized U.S. stocks, and it's the market leader in a type of financial derivative called perpetual futures contracts (or perps for short). Here's why the SEC's approach could widen Hyperliquid's lead, and how it might backfire.

This exchange is ahead of the curve right now

Today, Hyperliquid is home to more than 70% of all decentralized perpetual futures open interest. The network is significantly responsible for the popularization of decentralized perpetual futures as a type of financial derivative. For a brief moment, it was also one of the very few places where retail investors could trade perpetual futures contracts with leverage in a decentralized fashion.

Trading fees paid to its platform are on track to generate annualized revenue near $619 million. About 97% of all protocol fees pay for HYPE buybacks and burns of HYPE, taking coins out of public circulation and constantly shrinking the supply as platform usage rises. So there's a clear link between Hyperliquid's success as an exchange and the returns that holders get via the steady supply decline.

Another pillar of Hyperliquid's success is HIP-3, a framework it launched in October 2025 that lets developers deploy their own perpetual futures markets on Hyperliquid by staking some HYPE tokens. Its most prominent builder, Trade.xyz, has listed tokenized versions of popular stocks like Tesla, Nvidia, and others. In March, it secured an official license to offer an S&P 500 perpetual contract. As of mid-2026, 23 of the top 30 assets on Hyperliquid by open interest are commodities and equities, not cryptocurrencies.

With this context in hand, let's turn to what the SEC is planning to do.

What the SEC exemption could change

According to Bloomberg's report on May 18, the SEC could unveil its innovation exemption for tokenized stock trading any day now. The framework would let decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms offer tokenized equities without full broker-dealer registration during an experimental period. As currently envisioned, the rules might effectively legalize Hyperliquid in the U.S., where it currently doesn't offer access to its exchange to avoid running afoul of regulators.

Perhaps most controversially, the new guidelines would permit the decentralized trading of third-party tokens linked to public-company shares, even if those tokens were issued without the company's consent or knowledge. Nonetheless, tokenized stocks would remain securities under federal law, and the exemption would be time-limited rather than a permanent reclassification. So it's also possible that the SEC is conducting market experiments with the intent of using the information it learns to create a clearer regulatory framework.

This all matters a lot for Hyperliquid because it could provide the legal clarity to formally enter the U.S. market, which is almost certainly vastly bigger than the international markets that are the source of most of its user base. If these pieces click into place, Hyperliquid would then immediately transition from being a promising yet fundamentally gray-area innovator into being a regulated venue previewing the future of cryptocurrency markets. It would almost certainly juice activity on its platform by a large amount, and thus HYPE would appreciate a lot over time.

But there's a wide gap between an experimental sandbox and a permanent license. If the SEC's exemption doesn't produce longer-term rule changes, Hyperliquid's U.S. ambitions could stall. Beyond that, it's facing an increasingly crowded competitive environment, with a veritable smorgasbord of other major crypto exchanges and traditional financial institutions looking to add both perpetual futures and tokenized stocks to their platforms.

So even if the SEC could be on the verge of giving Hyperliquid a huge gift, tread carefully if you decide to invest. This coin is pushing forward on a financial frontier, and even if regulators are trying to catch up to it, there are still a lot of potential pitfalls ahead.

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.