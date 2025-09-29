Markets
HYPD

Hyperion DeFi Names David Knox Chief Financial Officer

September 29, 2025 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (HYPD), a biotechnology company, on Monday announced that it has appointed David Knox as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

The move is part of its strategy to strengthen governance and accelerate its DeFi initiatives.

Knox joins from PayPal, where he served as Head of Capital Markets and Head of Finance for Global Credit and Financial Services.

Knox previously held senior roles at Cantor Fitzgerald, SoFi, Hudson Advisors, and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

In the pre-market trading, Hyperion DeFi is 1.88% higher at $9.75 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HYPD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.