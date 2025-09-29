Hyperion DeFi Names David Knox Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (HYPD), a biotechnology company, on Monday announced that it has appointed David Knox as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

The move is part of its strategy to strengthen governance and accelerate its DeFi initiatives.

Knox joins from PayPal, where he served as Head of Capital Markets and Head of Finance for Global Credit and Financial Services.

Knox previously held senior roles at Cantor Fitzgerald, SoFi, Hudson Advisors, and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

In the pre-market trading, Hyperion DeFi is 1.88% higher at $9.75 on the Nasdaq.

