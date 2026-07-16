Hyperion DeFi Enters Agreement With Skew Technologies To Launch HIP-3 Perpetual Futures Market

(RTTNews) - Hyperion DeFi Inc. (HYPD), the first U.S. publicly listed decentralized finance company building on the Hyperliquid blockchain, announced it has entered into a HYPE Asset Use Service agreement with Skew Technologies to support the launch of institutional perpetual futures products on Hyperliquid's HIP-3 permissionless markets.

The agreement will deploy 500,000 HYPE tokens to back a new suite of trading products, positioning Hyperion DeFi as a bonded-capital layer for institutional HIP-3 listing. In return, the company will receive equity participation in Skew and a share of listing service revenues, which include both scaling and fixed components independent of trading volumes.

Chief Executive Officer Hyunsu Jung said the company continues to see global demand from teams seeking to launch new markets on Hyperliquid's infrastructure. "We are excited to support this unique facility where new institutional clients can focus entirely on their products and distribution, and Skew optimizes for market operations," Jung noted.

David Gil, founder of Skew Technologies, added "We see a meaningful opportunity to expand what can be traded on chain, both through markets launched ourselves and products developed with partners."

Skew, founded by a team with deep expertise in financial markets and institutional trading, is building the infrastructure to launch unique trading products and broaden access to next-generation assets. Its roadmap includes HIP-3 perpetual futures and a future expansion into outcome-based markets via HIP-4.

Hyperliquid is a next-generation layer one blockchain optimized for high frequency, transparent trading with 70-millisecond block times and fully on-chain order books. Its native token, HYPE, provides utility through reduced trading fees and referral bonuses, with more than 45 million HYPE already staked as of June 2026.

The agreement marks a significant step in Hyperion DeFi's strategy to expand institutional adoption of decentralized trading infrastructure, while diversifying revenue streams through equity stakes and listing service participation.

HYPD has traded between $2.49 and $16.12 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $3.02, up 2.03%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $2.92, down 3.31%.

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