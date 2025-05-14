Hyperfine Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $1.17, with a high estimate of $1.50 and a low estimate of $0.68. A decline of 10.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Hyperfine among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $0.68 $1.29 Frank Takkinen Lake Street Announces Buy $1.50 - Yuan Zhi B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $1.20 $1.50 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $1.29 $1.10

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hyperfine. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hyperfine. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyperfine compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyperfine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hyperfine's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hyperfine's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hyperfine

Hyperfine Inc is a medical device company that created Swoop. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength than conventional MRI scanners. The company derives its revenue from sale of sales of MRI devices and service sales which consist of sales from subscriptions of bundled devices, maintenance, and software.

Hyperfine: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Hyperfine faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.59% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hyperfine's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -447.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyperfine's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -19.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyperfine's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -16.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

