Hyperfine Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$10.39 million

The company's earnings came in at -$10.39 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$10.68 million, or -$0.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.8% to $2.32 million from $2.69 million last year.

Hyperfine Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$10.39 Mln. vs. -$10.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.14 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Revenue: $2.32 Mln vs. $2.69 Mln last year.

